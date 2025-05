The numbers are in for this week’s WWE NXT.

The final show leading into the NXT Battleground 2025 premium live event this weekend pulled in 697,000 total viewers to the CW Network on May 20.

For the coveted 18–49 demographic, NXT scored a 0.13 rating, which is a slight dip from the previous week’s 0.14.

WWE NXT Battleground 2025 goes down on May 25 from Tampa, FL.