Possible Spoiler On Major Return Planned For WWE Money In The Bank 2025

Travis Scott could be making another appearance inside a WWE ring, as new details have emerged regarding his potential involvement in the upcoming Money In the Bank premium live event on June 7, 2025. The show is set to take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

According to sources, WWE has had plans in motion for Scott to appear at Money In the Bank dating back to before WrestleMania 41. As fans will recall, Scott made headlines at the two-night event in Las Vegas when he interfered in the main event of Night Two, helping John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes to win his historic 17th world championship.

Internal chatter suggests WWE is exploring the idea of having Scott team with Cena in a possible tag team bout, with Cody Rhodes on the opposite side. One name that has reportedly been discussed as Rhodes’ potential partner is fellow music icon and WWE fan-favorite Bad Bunny, though nothing has been finalized as of this writing.

