Arn Anderson Compares The Differences In The WCW And WWE Locker Rooms

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his ARN podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the differences in the WCW and WWE locker rooms.

Anderson said, “Jim Crockett Promotions was family. We all depended on each other. The WWF was the most competitive shark tank you could ever fathom. I mean, everybody is doing everything they possibly can. When you get that much top talent in a locker room or in a company, any edge that you can get, any way you can get it, might be what it takes to make the difference you making — it could be hundreds of thousands of dollars. And it’s all into if you get over, what is your position on the card, what is your position in the company, how much merch are you selling?”

“But it all comes down to one thing: who’s gonna go to the ring in a different town every night and get over? That’s the deciding factor… it was a shark tank with WWF, buddy. Don’t think it wasn’t. A shark tank, and you know, everybody just trying to get an edge. Everybody trying to get a better position in the company. But Crockett, I mean we looked after each other. In the Crockett days, it was just like a big family, And everybody’s income, which is really why you do this, was based on each other and taking care of each other? And, ‘I can’t draw money without you, and you can’t draw money without me.’ Our families are dependent on each other just as much as the guy that lives there.”

On Bobby Eaton:

“Bobby is the nicest man, the sweetest man I’ve ever met. He is the purest of heart. He is the purest, kindest guy. He will do anything in the world for you. And when it came time to give Bobby a shot in the ass for that TV Title, I was honored to lay right in the middle of the ring and look up. And there he comes. And buddy, nobody dropped the leg better than Bobby Eaton. And it was an honor for me to do the honors for Bobby.”

