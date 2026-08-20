Arn Anderson Explains How The Undertaker Became WWE’s Locker Room Leader

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson recently discussed various topics on an episode of his ARN podcast.

One of the highlights was his exploration of fellow WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker’s role as the authoritative figure in the locker room during his time with WWE. Anderson also addressed how The Undertaker earned the respect of his peers.

Anderson said, “He led the charge because he earned it. He earned the respect of those guys, because he went out there and worked his ass off every single night. And he was — probably has the best and most over gimmick in the history of the business. I don’t know what would have topped it.”

On what he believes Shawn Michaels was paid:

“I think when he left, he also got paid for a long time to not go to WCW. That’s the caveat. He was probably making — I was guessing, for that time, probably [500] to 700 grand to not go to the competition. Yeah, makes you think.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)