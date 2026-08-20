Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event

WWE is set to hold the inaugural edition of Sunday Night’s Main Event on Sunday, September 6th, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Early betting odds have been released for two key matches, including significant singles bouts featuring “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes against “The Viper” Randy Orton, and the WWE World Tag Team Champion “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker facing “The Ruler” Oba Femi, the 2026 WWE King of the Ring.

Orton is favored to defeat Rhodes in their singles match, while Femi is predicted to win against Breakker.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Singles Match

“The Viper” Randy Orton -300 vs. “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes +200

Current odds imply a 75% probability of Orton winning the match.

Singles Match

2026 WWE King of the Ring “The Ruler” Oba Femi -350 vs. The Vision’s WWE World Tag Team Champion “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker +225

Current odds imply a 77.8% probability of Femi winning the match.