Arn Anderson On Mick Foley Trying To Stand Out With His Wrestling Style And Taking Bumps

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his ARN podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including whether there was talk among wrestlers about where they fit in the new direction of WCW.

Anderson said, “Again, not — you know, I was glad to be where I was. I’m just, ‘I’ve already been there and I’ve already done that, and if they want to bring some showbiz and our lives,’ whatever the remaining time all my contract was, I was set. And that governed every thought that I had during that time… I was a wrestler, I would go wrestle. You have to have those. You can’t have everybody be showbiz; you have to have a blend. My spot was boots, tights, tape around the wrist, go wrestle for 15 minutes.”

On Mick Foley purposely taking damage to his body due to his wrestling style:

“No [it wasn’t detrimental to the industry], but I think he beat his own body up to a degree that — and the first time that that I witnessed him taking these bumps off the apron to the floor on his back and all that stuff, I went up to him and I said, it’s a famous conversation. I said ‘Jesus Christ, Cactus. You ain’t got no sense.’ And he said, ‘No, Mr. Anderson, I don’t have any money.’ That says it all, don’t it?”

On Foley trying stand out with his wrestling style and taking bumps on concrete:

“He had dug out a ditch that nobody could follow. It would have killed anybody else to take the bumps. I mean, if you take a bump from the apron to the cement floor, there’s a pretty good chance you’re gonna break your back. Break your neck, break your back, knock your hip out, whatever it may be. I couldn’t have taken that bump. And he was willing to do that because he saw a niche where he could create his own [style]. And he was willing to beat his body up to do it.”

