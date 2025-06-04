Backstage News On Mariah May Joining WWE

“The Glamour” Mariah May is officially WWE-bound.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion made her surprise WWE debut during the June 3, 2025 episode of WWE NXT, appearing live at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The segment was kept under tight wraps, with only a select few within WWE management aware of her appearance beforehand. Sources say even those in Gorilla Position were only informed moments before her entrance aired.

May has signed a multi-year WWE contract, confirming speculation that she was headed to the company following her AEW departure. She surfaced on social media shortly after her NXT appearance with the caption: “Honey, I’m home.”

Though her name was not mentioned on air, WWE is reportedly considering a new ring name for the UK star. According to @TCWrestleVotes, WWE will not retain the “Mariah May” moniker, despite it being her real name.

May’s arrival comes amid ongoing roster reshuffling, with several NXT talents recently moving to the main roster, signaling a major push could be in store for her. Internally, WWE had been preparing for her debut for some time.

Back in AEW, May had been gradually preparing for her next move, and while AEW expressed interest in retaining her, her departure was amicable. She was quietly removed from AEW’s official roster on May 31, just days before debuting in NXT.

