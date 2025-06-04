Local Authorities Arrest Alleged Stalker Of WWE Superstar Liv Morgan

A man allegedly stalking WWE’s Liv Morgan was recently arrested outside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
The news was first shared by WHIP podcast host @NXTwithNajee, who frequently attends NXT tapings. He posted on Tuesday evening that someone had been taken into custody, and several bags of evidence were collected at the scene.
A follow-up report noted that WWE officials reached out to local authorities after learning of the situation.
A legit Stalker was arrested outside of the PC tonight
Multiple bags of evidence taken in by police officers…..I wish I was making this up yall….
YALL NEED HELP SERIOUSLY SMH
— NaJee (@NXTwithNaJee) June 4, 2025