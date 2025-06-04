Talent Pulled From WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, Replacement Revealed, Full Card

A last-minute change has been made to this weekend’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event.

During Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that Joaquin Wilde has officially been pulled from the previously scheduled six-man tag team match at this Saturday’s crossover show in Los Angeles. Stepping in to take Wilde’s place is Lince Dorado, who will now join Cruz Del Toro and Dragon Lee to take on the AAA trio of Aero Star, Octagon Jr., and Mr. Iguana.

Wilde was recently knocked out during a WWE Speed taping in a match against Lexis King, which occurred before Monday’s WWE Raw. Wilde later took to social media to update fans: “Never been knocked out cold before. So a lot to process right now. But I’m good, no worries.”

Lince Dorado, who made his WWE return earlier this year, has been active on the NXT live event circuit and recently appeared on WWE Evolve in April. He now steps into a high-profile inter-promotional showcase this Saturday.

UPDATE – After his injury last night, Joaquin Wilde has been pulled from WWE Worlds Collide and replaced with Lince Doradopic.twitter.com/QURwdBHo9o — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) June 4, 2025

Here is the updated card for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, streaming live from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California at 3/2c:

Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice vs. Chik Tormenta & Dalys

AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Chad Gable

Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro & Lince Dorado vs. Aero Star, Octagon Jr. & Mr. Iguana

Santos Escobar, Angel & Berto vs. Psycho Clown, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. & Pagano

NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid

Be sure to join PWMania.com on Saturday, June 7th for live coverage and complete results from WWE x AAA Worlds Collide.