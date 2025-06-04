Update On Ricky Saints Following NXT Injury

WWE has released an official medical update regarding Ricky Saints, who was injured during last week’s North American Championship match on the May 27th episode of WWE NXT.

Saints sustained the injury after taking a devastating Twisted Grin from Ethan Page, which resulted in his throat colliding with the crossbar of a steel chair. On this week’s NXT broadcast, it was announced that Saints has suffered a laryngeal contusion.

During the segment, WWE aired a CT scan image to highlight the seriousness of the injury. Medical officials noted that additional updates on Saints’ recovery and condition will be shared as more information becomes available.

Conclusión: Ricky Saints es un mutante pic.twitter.com/4tiLI7GwTd — Biscocho (@Gen0ma) June 4, 2025

