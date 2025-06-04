Trick Williams Retains TNA World Championship On WWE NXT

Trick Williams is still your TNA World Champion following his successful title defense on the June 3, 2025 episode of WWE NXT.

Williams defeated Mike Santana in singles action, but not without a major assist from his First Class stablemates AJ Francis and KC Navarro. Late in the match, with the referee distracted, Francis and Navarro struck—ambushing Santana at ringside and delivering a brutal chokeslam through the announce table.

Williams took advantage, rolling Santana back into the ring and connecting with the Trick Shot to score the pinfall victory.

This marks Trick’s first defense since winning the title at NXT Battleground, bringing his reign to 10 days and setting the stage for his Against All Odds 2025 showdown with Elijah.

