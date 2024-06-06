Asuka Provides Update On Her Knee Injury

Top WWE star and Damage CTRL member “The Empress Of Tomorrow” Asuka is one of the most, if not the most dominant Women’s Champion in the current era, but unfortunately she is now on the sidelines due to a devastating injury.

Asuka has not competed in in-ring action since WWE Backlash and was pulled from the Queen of the Ring tournament. The Empress Of Tomorrow then later announced on her Youtube channel that she had hurt her knee and would be out of in-ring action for the foreseeable future while recovering.

The former multi-time Women’s Champion took to her official Twitter (X) account and shared a photo of her injury while also revealing that she recently underwent surgery.

You can check out Asuka’s post below.