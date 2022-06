WrestleTix compiled a list of attendance data from this week’s WWE and AEW televised shows.

This week, RAW was the most popular show, while Dynamite was the least popular. Here’s the rundown:

WWE RAW – Resch Center in Green Bay WI – 5,635 ticket sold.

AEW Dynamite – Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO – 4,357 ticket sold.

WWE SmackDown – Raising Canes River Center Arena in Baton Rouge, LA – 4,961 ticket sold.