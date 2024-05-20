Rikishi Discusses His Son Solo Sikoa’s New Version Of The Bloodline In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi discussed his son Solo Sikoa’s new version of The Bloodline on his podcast.

“Those two kids, Tama and his brother, Tonga Loa, they’re [related] to the family, as far as with Uncle Haku and so forth. These kids, I couldn’t wait for them to come to WWE. They’ve done so much out there, the hard work and building their brand out there in New Japan, that it was awesome to see them finally come home.”

“The Bloodline, the WWE is home. To be able to see them come and not just go right into an angle, they’re only put there for the simple fact that they belong there. Nothing else, nothing more. You got Roman that’s out the picture now, Jimmy’s out the picture now. Now here comes Solo and his crew, what they like to call The Bloodline 2.0, the brothers, Tama and Tonga Loa, they’re doing a great job. They both look great, they look fresh. So nice to see fresh faces out of there, being involved in The Bloodline, and family at that.”