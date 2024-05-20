Liv Morgan Tells A Story About A Fellow WWE Star Farting In The Ring During Their Match

Liv Morgan was asked in an interview with Open Thoughts if she had ever farted during a WWE match. Liv replied “no” but then mentioned Sarah “Valhalla” Logan.

“[Laughs] No, but oh my gosh, Sarah [Logan], sorry, I love you, but I had this tag team partner, Sarah. I was in a tag team called the Riott Squad, and she would fart in the ring all the time. It stinks, but you have to kind of just not react to it. But it’s like disgusting, you know, but you just keep it moving.

I’m not farting in the ring, but I’ve been farted on [laughs] in the ring, yeah. You can get spit on. A lot of things happen in the ring. People poop [laughs].”