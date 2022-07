The attendance figures for this week’s WWE and AEW television events were compiled by WrestleTix.

This week RAW topped the list while Dynamite was the least attended show. Here’s the list:

WWE RAW (7/25/22) – Madison Square Garden in New York City – 13,379 sold

AEW Dynamite (7/27/22) – Worcester, Massachusetts at the DCU Center – 6,143 sold

WWE SmackDown (7/29/22) – State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA – 8,901 sold