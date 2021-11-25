Austin Gunn Issues Public Statement On Tweets That Resurfaced From 2013

AEW star Austin Gunn issued a public apology in regards to tweets that resurfaced from 2013 where he used the word “n***as” on more than one occasion.

Here was Gunn’s statement:

“Extremely insensitive tweets/replies I made when I was 17 years old in 2013 have been brought to my attention. I don’t have the words to describe how I’m feeling right now. There is no excuse for it, and I am deeply sorry.

I majored in Elementary Education in college, and throughout that process, I took multiple meetings dealing with sensitivity, how to treat others, and to understand the severity of actions and words (which cannot be un-done once they happen). All I ask is that you do not judge me based solely on these tweets, but on the man I’ve become and that I am trying to constantly get better. I am someone that always wants to maintain a positive energy, support any/everyone, and not judge them based off the color of their skin, or any other proxy. I’m addressing this mistake because it’s important to point out things that you learn from and to take ownership of your failings. And, I am learning everyday. I know the term “people make mistakes” gets thrown out without any meaning truly behind it. I am trying to become a better version of myself. For that reason, and to make progress towards being the man I want to be, I apologize to anyone I’ve hurt with these tweets. To the wrestlers in the back, to the fans around the world, to everyone, I am so sorry.

AEW regulary provides excellent sensitivity programs that I have attended multiple times. I want to continue to learn from my mistakes, improve my view on the world, and strive to be a person my parents would be proud of. I was not raised this way, I do not condone this behavior or the use of these words, and I am extremely sorry. Thank you for reading this.”