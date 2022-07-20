Axiom Debuts in WWE NXT 2.0, Latest on His Ring Entrance and Name Change

Axiom has made his debut in WWE NXT 2.0.

The former A-Kid made a comeback on this week’s NXT episode under the new gimmick of Axiom. In a singles match, he defeated Dante Chen.

“Axiom stunned and delighted the NXT Universe in attendance during his debut match against Dante Chen. The masked Superstar took some stiff shots from the larger Chen, but he quickly learned from his mistakes and changed the momentum with an acrobatic DDT. With Chen stunned, Axiom sprung into action with a quick flurry of offence capped off by a top-rope crossbody splash before tagging Chen with a flying kick to record a debut victory,” WWE noted in their official match recap.

Social media users notably praised Axiom’s unique ring entrance. AR components and other visualizations are featured in the entrance.

The word “axiom” is defined by Oxford as “a statement or proposition which is regarded as being established, accepted, or self-evidently true,” or in what is more fitting for the Axiom character, the word, in mathematics, is defined as “a statement or proposition on which an abstractly defined structure is based.”

Two weeks ago, WWE started airing the Axiom vignettes. The mask was absent from the first scene, leaving just a man who was obviously A-Kid. An individual wearing the mask was shown in the second vignette. He remembered how, as a youngster, he had used comic books to escape the mayhem and had come to the realization that he could be his own superhero. Axiom went on to say that he chooses to stay anonymous because the situation is about everyone else. Axiom mentioned in the first vignette that because he and other smart kids were bullied because of their intelligence, he decided to take action and learned how to fight back. He was aware that it would be difficult to leave his current situation, but he had a talent for math and could, when he closed his eyes, reduce anything to a formula. While it has been noted that Axiom is technically gifted in the ring, he also stated in the first vignette that he thinks there is always a way to solve an issue, whether it be one of physics or mathematics. Axiom concluded the first promo by saying that when the body fails, the mind can push you to new heights.

Early in March, WWE started airing vignettes in anticipation of A-Kid’s arrival on the NXT 2.0 roster. On the March 15 broadcast, he made his 2.0 debut by defeating Kushida in what turned out to be his last singles battle for the company. After losing to Grayson Waller on the NXT 2.0 show on March 22, A-Kid worked a Triple Threat match alongside Roderick Strong and the winner Cameron Grimes on the March 29 episode.

A-Kid had not been involved with NXT 2.0 since that Triple Threat on March 22 until now. He lost to Charlie Dempsey on the March 10 NXT UK show before making his NXT 2.0 debut on the March 15 show. He then teamed with Saxon Huxley for a loss to Dempsey and Rohan Raja on the March 24 NXT UK show, and lost to Teoman on the April 14 NXT UK show, which was taped around the time of his singles loss to Dempsey. After the final NXT 2.0 Triple Threat, A-Kid traveled back to England to work the NXT UK TV tapings in late April. He lost against Dempsey once more in a British Rounds Match that was seen on the May 26 broadcast, carrying on the feud with Die Familie. He didn’t return to WWE TV until this week, when he made his comeback as Axiom, following his defeat to Dempsey on the May 26 event.

A-Kid is thought to have been rebranded as Axiom because, prior to being signed by WWE in April 2019, he went by the name A-Kid internationally.

The former A-Kid is still active on Twitter, where he sent a retweet of a WWE video showing Axiom’s entrance. The masked Superstar now has a dedicated Twitter account for WWE, which is located at @Axiom WWE.

