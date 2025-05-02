B-Fab Credits TJ Wilson For His Creative Genius And Support Of Women’s Wrestling

WWE star B-Fab appeared on TSC Wrestling with Fred Richani, where they discussed several topics, including backstage producer TJ Wilson.

B-Fab said, “He’s amazing. I mean, he definitely is the voice for the women. He definitely always makes sure we are showing out. He has the greatest ideas when it comes to helping us put matches together, or even when we’re training at the Dungeon. He’s always like, ‘Hey, that’s cool. But tweak this this way,’ or ‘You actually can do this a little bit easier that way.’ Like, TJ’s mind is insane. He’s just so amazing. I’m so grateful to have him, whether it be at SmackDown or the sessions that we have at the Dungeon.”

