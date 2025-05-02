WWE Files Trademark For “Adrenaline Drip”

WWE has filed a new trademark that could hint at an upcoming project, branding concept, or storyline direction. According to records from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the company officially applied to trademark the phrase “Adrenaline Drip” on May 1, 2025.

The application was filed under the entertainment services classification and contains a detailed description suggesting the term could be used across multiple media platforms. The full filing description reads:

“Entertainment services, a show about sports, entertainment and general interest; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media; entertainment services, namely on-going reality based programs; providing entertainment and sports news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; production of multimedia programs; providing online photos and videos featuring sports and entertainment.”

As of now, WWE has not confirmed how or when the term “Adrenaline Drip” will be introduced on television or digital platforms. The phrase could be tied to a new show, faction name, talent catchphrase, or multimedia content initiative. Given WWE’s increasing expansion into branded series, crossover content, and athlete-driven digital offerings, the trademark could point to anything from a new docuseries to a merchandise line or theme concept.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on how WWE may be planning to use “Adrenaline Drip” and for more breaking trademark news from the world of pro wrestling.