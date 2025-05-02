Matt Hardy Teases WWE Return With Brother Jeff

Could the Hardy Boyz be primed for one more run in WWE? According to Matt Hardy, the answer may be yes—especially if it involves a long-awaited feud with The New Day.

Speaking on the latest episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the multi-time tag team champion reflected on a recent tweet from Xavier Woods that simply read, “Time is a flat circle.” Hardy responded to the post and fueled speculation of a return to WWE, stating:

“We showed up in WWE and The New Day was there. Don’t get it twisted. We could definitely show up in WWE again with New Day there, and we might even pull those tag titles off them.”

Hardy emphasized the significance of a potential run against the popular faction, calling it a dream scenario that could still happen:

“We’ve never done anything with The New Day in that capacity. To actually come in and work with New Day, to do a program with The New Day, is something I think that is definitely feasible in the near future. That’s something that would be exciting for me.”

He also made it clear that the Hardy Boyz—widely considered one of the greatest tag teams in history—aren’t finished chasing gold.

“We need a tag title right now because the Hardys need a tag title at all times because we are proving we are the GOATS.”

Matt and Jeff Hardy last competed together in AEW, but with Matt’s recent contract expiration and hints at exploring “unfinished business,” fans have speculated about a potential WWE reunion tour—particularly if Jeff Hardy is cleared and available to follow.

The Hardys and The New Day—two of the most decorated and beloved tag teams of the modern era—have never had a full-blown program, making the potential matchup highly appealing for long-time fans.

