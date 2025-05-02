Samantha Irvin Claims Her Music Video Is Shadow Banned On YouTube

Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has alleged that her recently released music video for the track “Shawty Wanna” is being shadow banned on YouTube, raising concerns about its visibility and fair promotion on the platform.

Irvin, who dropped the official video in April 2025, took to social media after noticing that it fails to appear in YouTube search results—even when the full title is entered. Her husband and WWE Superstar Ricochet brought further attention to the issue on Twitter/X:

“Hey @YouTube, why doesn’t @SamanthaTheBomb’s video pop up when I type ‘Samantha The Bomb Shawty Wanna Music Video’??? Seems fishy.”

Irvin then confirmed her suspicion that the video had been flagged or hidden:

“Welp, my music video is completely shadow banned on YouTube.”

When asked by fans if users had been reporting the video, Irvin responded:

“Oh a lot of them did, they were bragging in the comments.”

Another fan questioned why people would target her video in this way. Irvin replied with a pointed comment, referencing her past role on WWE television:

“Because I’m not there to let them know how much everybody weighs.”

The remark seemed to allude to her unique announcing style and prominent role as WWE’s in-ring voice, particularly for SmackDown and premium live events, before her recent pivot to music.

Despite the controversy, Irvin’s video has received praise from supporters who admire her artistic transition and vocal talent. As of this writing, neither YouTube nor Google have publicly addressed the concerns raised by Irvin and Ricochet.

Stay with PWMania.com for more updates on Samantha Irvin’s music career and reaction to the developing YouTube situation.