Backstage Details Emerge On Becky Lynch’s Heel Turn

Becky Lynch made headlines at WrestleMania 41 after teaming with Lyra Valkyria to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships by defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, the celebration was short-lived.

On the Raw After WrestleMania, Morgan and Rodriguez regained the titles in a surprise rematch. Following the loss, Lynch shocked the WWE Universe by turning heel, viciously attacking her tag team partner, Valkyria, in a post-match assault.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, the entire angle was pitched by Lynch herself.

“This whole thing was Becky’s idea. It was all Becky’s idea,” Alvarez revealed. “I heard about it in advance. ‘Becky wants to come back, she wants to win the title, then turn on Lyra the next night.’ When I heard it, I was like, ‘What? This is an absolutely horrible idea.’”

Despite initial skepticism, Alvarez acknowledged that the execution ended up working well, especially with the timing of the title loss.

“As it turns out, her coming back and winning the title… they all cheered Becky and everything – but very shortly thereafter, there were all the ‘Becky Hogan’ posts,” he added, referencing comparisons to Hulk Hogan’s infamous spotlight-hogging reputation.

Alvarez continued, clarifying he didn’t know Lynch planned to drop the belts before turning:

“I thought she was gonna turn on Lyra as champions and they’d vacate the title or whatever. But losing the title and turning on her – this all worked out perfectly for a heel turn. It didn’t for the Raw after WrestleMania, but she’ll be a heel next week.”

Lynch’s return and subsequent betrayal of Valkyria mark a bold new direction for “The Man,” with fans now anticipating her next move as a full-blown heel.

