Backstage Frustration Over Tom Segura’s WWE RAW Appearance

Comedian Tom Segura’s appearance on the May 26, 2025, episode of WWE RAW has reportedly sparked backstage controversy within the company. According to WrestleVotes, several WWE personnel were “unhappy” with Segura being featured on the show, citing his past remarks disparaging the wrestling industry.

Years ago, Segura made headlines for comments that mocked professional wrestling, referring to it as “fake,” and insulting both wrestlers and fans as “stupid” and “idiots.” Sources told WrestleVotes, “We are told several in the company were unhappy with the appearance of comedian Tom Segura this past Monday at Raw… the fights are not real, among other things that were much worse, and we’re not going to say on the air.”

Although the appearance was reportedly orchestrated as a cross-promotional move by Netflix, and Segura was said to be respectful backstage, the negative perception of his previous statements lingered. Many within WWE reportedly felt uncomfortable with someone who had openly disrespected the industry being welcomed into the locker room and allowed to participate on-screen.

Despite the tension, Segura’s appearance went ahead without incident, though it clearly left a sour taste for some of WWE’s performers and staff.