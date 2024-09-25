Backstage Latest On Alexa Bliss’ WWE Status

Fans hoping to see Alexa Bliss back on WWE TV may have to wait until 2025.

Bliss teased her return on social media today with the caption, “Don’t worry, Darling. I’ll see you soon enough.” However, don’t interpret that as a hint of something coming soon, as WWE creative sources tell PWInsider that she is not scheduled to return immediately.

According to the source, her return is not expected until the holiday season, so we won’t see her until at least 2025. According to the source, the current creative regime aims to “maximize” everything they do, and there is no need to rush anyone to TV right now.

For what it’s worth, a Lily doll was seen in the background of Monday Night Raw’s backstage Judgment Day segment.