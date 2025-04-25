Backstage Latest On Potential WWE Involvement At TripleMania 2025

As PWMania.com previously reported, this year’s AAA TripleMania Regia is scheduled for Sunday, June 15, at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that AAA has increased ticket prices for this year’s major event compared to previous years. This change has sparked speculation among fans that a WWE star may make an appearance, especially since WWE recently acquired the Mexican promotion.

AAA hopes to see WWE talents such as Penta, Rey Fenix, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and others join the show, though it has not been confirmed that any WWE talent will actually participate.

Meltzer also noted that the event will take just three days before AEW’s Grand Slam Mexico with CMLL on Wednesday, June 18. He pointed out that Monterrey and Mexico City are quite far apart, leading him to believe that WWE’s event will not negatively impact ticket sales for the show at Arena Mexico. However, he did suggest that WWE is likely working to ensure that any mainstream media coverage during that week favors them rather than AEW. Nonetheless, Meltzer stated that CMLL is currently experiencing a strong run, which could positively influence ticket sales for the AEW Dynamite episode.