Backstage Latest On Ricochet’s WWE Status

As Ricochet’s contract is about to expire, fans shouldn’t expect to see him back on WWE television before his departure. It is expected that he will test the free agent market and likely sign with AEW.

Ricochet gave his notice to WWE, which resulted in him losing the WWE Speed Title to Andrade before leaving the company on last Monday’s Raw. He was written off the show after Bron Breakker threw him into a WWE production truck and smashed through the windshield of a car. WWE later stated Ricochet suffered multiple upper body injuries and will be out of action for an undisclosed period of time.

There has been speculation that Ricochet will make one more appearance for WWE in order to capitalize on the situation. According to PWInsider.com, sources believe Ricochet has left the company and will no longer make appearances.

He is still on the roster internally, but his contract expires in July, and he is expected to leave. He has yet to make a public comment on the situation.