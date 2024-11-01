Backstage Latest On The Rock’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 41 And Raw On Netflix Debut

There has been so much fan speculation about The Rock’s potential participation in WWE WrestleMania 41 that The Rock himself responded to a report about it.

Since WrestleMania 40, the expectation has been that he will face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Talk of that happening grew after Rock made a surprise appearance following the Bad Blood main event, in which Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

It was previously reported that Rock was not scheduled for WrestleMania 41 next April and had stated that he would be unable to compete. Rock later responded in an Instagram comment to his post, writing, “Don’t believe any of that bull****.”

As previously reported by WrestleVotes, plans for The Rock to wrestle at WrestleMania 41 remain in place. According to Fightful, WWE is a priority for the Rock, and he expects to appear in the fold on occasion.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is no official confirmation that The Rock will appear on Raw’s Netflix debut episode. Meltzer stated, “We’re told again that he’s not committed at this point. Obviously if he wants to and feels he can do so, he’ll be doing it. It’s totally up to him. But in checking with two people who would both almost have to know about the Mania main event, one said that there is nothing set and the other said Johnson is not scheduled.”

In the meantime, Rock is preparing to release “Red One” and “Moana 2.”