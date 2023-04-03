Backstage News And Spoilers For WWE WrestleMania Night 2

Several updates and notes for WrestleMania 39 Night 2 have been revealed from backstage at SoFi Stadium. For those who missed it, the planned match order/notes for tonight can be found by clicking here. You can find our detailed live results and viewing party for Night 2 by clicking here. Backstage notes and potential spoilers for tonight are provided below:

* There has been no word on whether a Bobby Lashley segment will take place following his open challenge issued last night. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy was delivered to the venue on Friday but has yet to be used. We know Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) is in town. There’s no word on whether Bray Wyatt will be there; however, as PWMania.com previously reported, he was spotted near Los Angeles (Burbank) on Saturday.

* The Hell In a Cell entrances for “The Demon” Finn Balor and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will include some “badass” elements, some of which will play into Edge’s legacy and history in the company, as well as The Demon’s. Edge is still expected to be played by Gangrel, who is internally referred to as “Brood Edge.”

* Asuka will make a big entrance tonight when she faces RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. According to PWInsider, the segment honoring the 2023 WWE Hall of Famers will take place tonight. The Hall of Fame segment was supposed to air before or after Asuka vs. Belair, but the latest word is that it will air after Hell In a Cell. Before Hell In a Cell, there will be a segment with hosts The Miz and Snoop Dogg. Belair spoke with PWMania.com regarding tonight’s event, calling it her biggest WrestleMania to date.

* AEW’s Dustin Rhodes is watching his brother Cody Rhodes in the main event from backstage. Bron Breakker, the former WWE NXT Champion, is also present backstage.

* According to Fightful Select, Dan Engler will be the referee for tonight’s main event. Chad Patton will work Brock Lesnar vs. Omos, Danilo Andfibio will work the Women’s Showcase, Jason Ayers will work the Intercontinental Title Triple Threat, Daphanie LaShaunn will work Asuka vs. Belair, and Shawn Bennett and Eddie Orengo will work the Hell In a Cell.

* As expected, the main event will take up the most time on WrestleMania this weekend. Both Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman are listed as being with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

* Hell in a Cell is also getting a lot of time, coming in second place. Omos vs. Lesnar is scheduled for the shortest amount of time. The Women’s Showcase has been scheduled for a slightly longer segment. Both Asuka vs. Belair and the Intercontinental Title Triple Threat will be given adequate time. The Miz and Snoop segment is scheduled for roughly the same amount of time as last night, when Miz ended up having a match with Pat McAfee.

* As expected, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is backstage tonight. Following the new WWE/UFC report, the WWE sale has become a major topic of discussion backstage.

* WWE officials were pleased with how things went down on Night 1, including general fan response.

For those who missed it, the planned match order/notes for tonight can be found by clicking here. You can find our detailed live results and viewing party for Night 2 by clicking here.