Backstage News Former AEW Star’s Status Following Impact Wrestling Debut

On Saturday night, Impact Wrestling presented its biggest pay-per-view event of the year, Bound for Glory, and had a few notable surprises in store for fans.

Sonny Kiss, Matt Cardona, and Juventud Guerrera were among the surprises. The night also marked the official announcement of the return of the TNA name.

Kiss was one of AEW’s first signings in 2019, but he hadn’t seen much action in the months leading up to AEW not renewing the contract to keep Kiss with the promotion.

Kiss left AEW in September after not working an AEW match since March, and was primarily featured on Dark and Dark: Elevation tapings throughout his tenure with the company. When those shows were canceled, it was obvious that some wrestlers would be let go.

According to PWInsider, “Sonny Kiss will be in as a regular going forward. We have not heard if that means she has signed a deal.”

Cardona and Guerrera have not signed and have no plans to become regulars.