Backstage News From This Week’s Edition of WWE RAW

Here is some backstage news from the May 31st 2021 edition of WWE RAW via Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com:

* Johnson noted the following about the Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston main event:

“We are told that Drew McIntyre ended up with a rough looking bruise above the right eye from what we are told appeared to be a stiff Kofi Kingston superkick during their match on last night’s Monday Night RAW.”

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly was backstage at the show. The belief is that Molly was there for tryout as a Producer.

* Talent were told that they are expected to appear at the Performance Center over the next several weeks in preparation for WWE’s return to live event touring. The workouts are believed to be a Vince McMahon edict but wrestlers were said to be excited about getting their timing and in-ring work “back to normal” for July.

* It was confirmed that Sheamus suffered a broken nose during his match against Humberto Carrillo.