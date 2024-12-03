Backstage News From This Week’s WWE Raw (12/2/2024)

The following are the producers for matches and segments on the December 2 episode of WWE Raw:

* CM Punk, Sami Zayn and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins opening promo segment was produced by Christopher “Abyss” Park

* R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne was produced by Kenny Dykstra

* Sami Zayn vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins main event was produced by Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

Here are the producers for the matches filmed for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event:

* WWE Main Event Taping: Natalya vs. Alba Fyre was produced by Kenny Dykstra

* WWE Main Event Taping: Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro vs. American Made was produced by Adam Pearce

Finally, here are the producers for the two post-show dark matches that took place exclusively for the live crowd in Everett, WA:

* Dark Match: Naomi vs. Nia Jax was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Dark Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa was produced by Shawn Daivari

Alexandra Williams, who usually handles CM Punk segments, was responsible for writing last night’s opening promo on WWE Raw involving “The Best in the World,” Sami Zayn and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

The well-received New Day segment was credited to writers Ben Saccoccio and Kari Hansen.

