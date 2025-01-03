Backstage News On AEW Feud Between Julia Hart And Jamie Hayter

Julia Hart made her in-ring return on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, marking her first match since being sidelined earlier this year. Hart previously returned to AEW television on the December 14 episode of Collision when she attacked Jamie Hayter, setting up their recent clash.

Before her absence, Hart had been a prominent figure in AEW’s women’s division. She last competed in April at AEW Dynasty, where she lost the AEW TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale. Shortly after, she underwent surgery, which kept her off television for months.

In November, reports surfaced that Hart’s return was imminent, and AEW began airing video packages to build anticipation. On Dynamite, she secured an impressive victory over former AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter in her comeback match.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that the matchup between Hart and Hayter had been planned for months, with Hayter expressing enthusiasm to work with Hart. Whether this marks the beginning of a longer feud or serves as a standalone encounter remains to be seen, but Hart’s return adds depth to AEW’s women’s division.