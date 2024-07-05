Backstage News On AEW Star’s Contract Set To Expire This Fall

Some of the talents under contract with AEW have more potential than others, and one of those talents is currently experiencing the greatest push of his career.

That star is Daniel Garcia, who entered the business in 2017 and worked for several promotions before joining AEW in August 2021. He appeared as an enhancement wrestler on an episode of NXT and lost to Tyler Rust in January 2021.

Garcia was a member of Chris Jericho’s Jericho Appreciation Society, which also included Jake Hager, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay. Garcia has been on a babyface run recently, including a major angle on Dynamite this week when MJF turned heel and laid him out.

According to Fightful, “Garcia’s AEW contract was set to expire in the fall of 2024, at least as of earlier this year.” Dave Meltzer provided an update in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer stated, “Garcia’s contract is up in October unless he just signed. Those we’ve asked about it who know him don’t expect him to be leaving.”

MJF is set to discuss his actions in the first segment of this week’s Collision.