Backstage News On AEW’s Plans For Mercedes Mone At Grand Slam: Australia

A new match has been announced for AEW Grand Slam: Australia, set to air on February 15th. AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May will defend her title against Toni Storm, while a marquee tag team match featuring Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay taking on Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher has also been confirmed.

There were initial scheduling conflicts with TNT’s “All-Star Saturday Night,” a major event during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, which had been slated to air at the same time as AEW’s event. According to Dave Meltzer, the current plan is for AEW Grand Slam to air on TNT following the conclusion of NBA coverage, potentially giving the show a strong lead-in but placing it on a significant tape delay. It remains unclear whether Max will broadcast the event live or simply simulcast it with TNT.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that another match in the works for the event is TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defending her title against Harley Cameron, following their interaction during last Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Further announcements are expected in the coming weeks.