Backstage News On AJ Styles Returning To WWE TV

This coming Friday night, WWE will broadcast the SummerSlam fallout edition of SmackDown from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

WWE will be aiming to follow up on what occurred at the PLE while also building towards the Bash in Berlin PLE that will take place later this month on SmackDown as they are doing so. Roman Reigns, who made his return at SummerSlam to cost Solo Sikoa his bout against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the show’s centerpiece, is being touted for the event. However, WWE has not yet made any announcements regarding the event.

It is anticipated that Rhodes, Solo, Reigns, Bayley, and others who participated at SummerSlam will make an appearance to discuss the events that took place on Saturday night. Bayley, who was defeated by Nia Jax, who held the title of Women’s Champion, will also be there.

AJ Styles is also expected to perform at this week’s show, according to a report that was published by PWInsider.com this afternoon. Since his victory over Rhodes at the Clash at the Castle event in June, he has not been seen on television since then.

In the time since then, Styles has participated in a Pro Wrestling NOAH as well as three house shows that took place in Japan last month as part of WWE’s tour.