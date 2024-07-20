Backstage News On Another Top Match Scheduled For WWE SummerSlam

As PWMania.com previously reported, the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed a significant development for WWE fans. The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn, is all set to defend his championship in a highly anticipated rematch against Bron Breakker, a bout that promises to be as intense as their previous encounter at Money in the Bank.

The report also states that “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov will not be added to the matchup to make it a Triple Threat. Since WWE has not made anything official yet for SummerSlam, that bout could still take place. However, it seems the idea right now is to keep it a one-on-one match.

At Money in the Bank, Zayn emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle against Breakker, successfully retaining his WWE Intercontinental Championship.