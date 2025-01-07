Backstage News On Becky Lynch’s Absence From WWE RAW Netflix Premiere

Heading into the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix in Los Angeles, many fans anticipated Becky Lynch’s return to WWE programming. However, Lynch did not appear, and new details have surfaced clarifying the situation.

A previous report suggested Lynch was originally slated to appear after the Women’s World Title match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. The plan reportedly involved Lynch confronting the winner, but it was scrapped in favor of The Undertaker making an appearance with Ripley, where he rode to the ring on his motorcycle in his American Badass persona and posed alongside her.

However, according to Fightful Select, Lynch was never officially planned for the show, nor was she in Los Angeles during the event. Sources noted that while Lynch has been supporting WWE by attending Netflix-related WWE promotional events, she has no immediate return planned but remains committed to working with WWE again.

As of late 2024, Lynch’s return and WrestleMania plans had not been finalized, though discussions remain ongoing. Fans continue to eagerly await her comeback as WWE heads deeper into WrestleMania season.