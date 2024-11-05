Backstage News On Becky Lynch’s Contract Status With WWE

Former WWE talent Jonathan Coachman appeared on the “Backstage Pass” podcast and claimed that top WWE star “The Man” Becky Lynch was asking to be paid $2 million a year and TKO didn’t want to grant Lynch her request.

According to Fightful Select, none of that is true and Becky Lynch and WWE are still on good terms. It was also mentioned on the report that the company is respecting her decision to take some extended time off and the $2 million number was outright denied by multiple people who would be in the know.

It is said that WWE would have accepted that offer if it was what Lynch had really requested as the pay scale for the top talent in both WWE and AEW is well beyond that figure these days. WWE expects Lynch to return to the company in the near future, but there is no word yet on when that will happen.