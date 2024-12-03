Backstage News On Big E’s WWE Contract Status

The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods) all signed five-year deals with the WWE in 2019 and will most likely have their contracts expire sometime at the end of this year.

Fightful Select reports that, as of this writing, it doesn’t seem injury time was added to Big E’s deal with WWE despite him being out of in-ring action since early 2022 due to a serious career-ending neck injury. It is unclear if Big E has re-signed or agreed to a new deal with the company during this time period.

The report also mentioned that WWE most likely chose not to extend Big E’s deal even though his original deal was based on his role as an in-ring performer. That is because the WWE veteran has contributed in many other ways, such as taking part in pre-show panels. Things could have changed since this summer, but as of this writing, Big E’s WWE status remains the same.