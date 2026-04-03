Backstage News On Chris Jericho’s AEW Return And WWE Interest

As PWMania.com previously reported, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho made a surprising return to AEW TV on Wednesday during Dynamite, held in his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Rumors had circulated earlier that day about Jericho possibly returning to AEW that evening.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, he received a text message a few days prior regarding Jericho’s potential appearance at WrestleMania. However, shortly after, Meltzer learned that Jericho would indeed be appearing on Wednesday’s Dynamite in Winnipeg. He mentioned that WWE had once believed Jericho would return to the company, but that the plans evidently changed.

Meltzer also noted that people at Warner Bros. Discovery were made aware of Jericho’s return before it occurred.

Meltzer further discussed Jericho’s AEW contract, which had been previously frozen. AEW reportedly added more time to Jericho’s deal because he had taken time off for his obligations with his band Fozzy and acting projects. Meltzer indicated that WWE had wanted to bring Jericho back for a retirement tour, but he speculated that Jericho might not have been interested in that.

For whatever reasons, Jericho is officially back in AEW and, as he stated on Wednesday’s Dynamite, “Winnipeg! AEW! I’m home!”