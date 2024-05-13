Backstage News On Contract Talks Between WWE And Damian Priest

After agreeing to a new contract with WWE, Damian Priest is currently living the high life and the company has made it clear that he won’t be leaving anytime soon.

After establishing himself in ROH, Priest decided to join WWE, where he began his career in NXT and eventually made it to the main roster. However, it was in 2021 that his career truly took off. He had the opportunity to team up with Bad Bunny for a tag team match at WrestleMania 37, which drew widespread attention. Following his success, Priest aligned with Edge in Judgment Day and later became the leader of a faction that included former Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, JD McDonaugh, and Domnik Mysterio.

Last year at the themed PLE event, Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase. He chose to cash in at WrestleMania 40, immediately after Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The following night, Priest announced that he had signed a new WWE contract.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that the agreement was signed a few months ago. The negotiations came down to the wire because Priest’s contract expired in February and was said to be only a few days away from expiring.

According to WWE sources, the company had always intended to keep Priest, and the two sides discussed the new multi-year contract several times before signing it. Priest also had complete control over his new theme song, which was well-received by the company.