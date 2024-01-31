Backstage News On Creative Plans For Monday’s WWE RAW Changing

CM Punk’s injury changed not only the plans for WWE WrestleMania 40, but also Monday’s RAW.

Punk will miss WrestleMania 40 due to a torn triceps. He was supposed to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Title, and Cody Rhodes was supposed to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that, despite rumors, Rhodes was always set to win the WWE Royal Rumble, and plans did not change because Punk was injured in the Rumble match before Rhodes eliminated him.

The creative for Monday’s WWE Raw changed from what was originally planned, which is directly related to Punk’s injury. The Rollins/Cody segment was added to the show as a result of Punk’s injury.

It appears that WWE is keeping things open for the time being, with Rhodes vs Rollins being a viable option for Mania, allowing Rhodes to complete his story of winning a World Title and competing in the long-awaited Reigns vs. The Rock match.