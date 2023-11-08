Backstage News On Discussions About Change To NXT Stand & Deliver On WrestleMania Weekend

In 2024, WWE may make a change to NXT’s biggest show of the year, Stand & Deliver. The show, which debuted on WrestleMania weekend in April 2021, has been used as a Saturday afternoon show for the past two years, hours before the first night of WrestleMania. NXT has always had its TakeOver show on Saturday night, but with WWE expanding WrestleMania to a two-night event in 2020, the show’s air time had to be changed.

Last year’s show featured Carmelo Hayes defeating Bron Breakker in the main event to win the NXT Championship, Wes Lee successfully defending the NXT North American Championship in a fatal five-way match, Johnny Gargano’s unofficial victory over Grayson Waller, and Indi Hartwell’s ladder match victory to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. Dragon Lee and Ava also made their ring debuts at the event.

When WWE holds WrestleMania 40 on April 6 and 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Stand & Deliver will return. According to WrestleVotes, WWE has discussed moving the show to a Thursday rather than a Saturday.

“On the heels of the CW announcement, I’m told discussions have taken place regarding NXT’s “Stand & Deliver” PLE scheduled for WrestleMania weekend. Those discussions have been about the placement of the show. Source states there is support for the show to “open” the weekend and be held on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center. I was told while it “makes sense to some, it’s not ideal for others”. We’ll see how it turns out.”