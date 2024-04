According to Fightful Select, The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio is currently on the sidelines due to what seems to be an arm injury. This is the reason why he was replaced by Santos Escobar on RAW this week and taken off the U.K. tour and replaced by Ricochet.

There is no word yet on when Mysterio will be able to return to in-ring action, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.