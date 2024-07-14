Backstage News On How WWE Kept Rhea Ripley’s Return To RAW A Surprise

The main event of Monday night’s post-WWE Money in the Bank episode of RAW saw The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeat LWO’s WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Immediately after the match, Rhea Ripley returned to the company while Dominik and Morgan were celebrating. Morgan ran through the crowd to escape Ripley’s wrath. Then, Mami confronted Dominik and didn’t look pleased with him at all.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE kept Ripley’s return a secret the entire day, even from people within the company. The report also states that Ripley was hidden from the rest of the roster for the entire show and only brought to the gorilla position moments before her appearance.

A number of WWE talents claimed that the company flew Ripley to Ottawa on the corporate jet to keep fans from seeing her at the airport. They also did this for CM Punk to keep his appearance at Money in the Bank a secret.