According to Fightful Select, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi isn’t just a big hit with the live crowd, but with the NXT higher-ups. One source stated that huge things are on the horizon for Femi like being a future WWE Champion.

The report also mentioned that these same higher-ups have been surprised at Femi’s development in the short time he has been on television.

There are reportedly no plans yet for the WWE to send Femi to the main roster, so for now he will remain on NXT.