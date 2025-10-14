Backstage News On IShowSpeed’s Visit To The WWE Performance Center

Social media star and streamer IShowSpeed recently visited the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where he shared a photo on his Instagram while sitting on the ring apron, holding a placard.

According to Fightful Select, IShowSpeed was at the Performance Center to film for his new series, “Speed Goes Pro.”

The report mentions that he returned to the PC last Monday to film another segment, this time working with Randy Orton. WWE is reportedly open to the idea of IShowSpeed competing in a match in the future, although there are no specific plans for that at this moment.

The show features Speed training to see if he can succeed in various sports. Previous episodes include football and basketball, the latter featuring Kevin Durant, and the upcoming episode will focus on pro wrestling with Randy Orton. The episode with Orton is expected to be the third in this first season.

The series premiered on September 30th with an episode featuring Tom Brady, which has garnered 5.7 million views so far. Several wrestlers attended the premiere.

There is currently no update on when the next episode will be released, but further information will be provided as it becomes available.