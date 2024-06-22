Backstage News On Jacob Fatu WWE Debut On SmackDown

The post-Clash at the Castle episode of WWE SmackDown was electrified by the main event, a high-stakes singles match between the Undisputed WWE Champion, the formidable “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and The Bloodline’s indomitable “Head Of The Table” Solo Sikoa. In a match that kept the audience on the edge of their seats, Rhodes emerged victorious, overcoming the interference from “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa.

Just when it seemed the dust was settling, the arena was rocked by a shocking turn of events. As “The Viper” Randy Orton and “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens came to Rhodes’s aid, the unexpected happened. Jacob Fatu, a force to be reckoned with, made his appearance, unleashing a devastating assault on Rhodes, Orton, and Owens, before aligning himself with The Bloodline.

According to Fightful Select, Fatu has made immediate good impressions in the WWE and has had a very respectful demeanor towards everyone backstage. The report also states that Fatu has never wrestled outside of the U.S., with MLW sources having previously noted that it was due to a criminal record from when he was younger, something he has moved well past. It was also noted that Fatu’s past had prevented him from accepting bookings outside the country, but it is unclear if that will be the case moving forward, although the publication was told that the hefty amount of international PPVs and TV tapings WWE has had in the spring and summer was a likely hurdle to his having debuted sooner.

Fatu, who was backstage at WrestleMania and was around during WrestleMania weekend, did not appear in WWE sooner due to his criminal record, but WWE’s new regime has long been interested in him and that doesn’t seem to be a hurdle any longer.