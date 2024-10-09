Backstage News On Kevin Owens’ Attack On Cody Rhodes After WWE Bad Blood Ended

Kevin Owens officially turned heel after the 2024 WWE Bad Blood PLE ended, attacking Cody outside in the arena parking lot.

During a Q&A session Backstage Pass on Patreon, WrestleVotes stated, “Nobody in production had any clue, because there were no cameras, no lighting, nothing of that nature, so it was quite different, going down this road. I wouldn’t be surprised if the fan that caught this was a plant just to make sure that they got what they wanted. None of this was spoken to me or that I heard about even in the slightest. I’m not even sure how many people knew this was going to happen apart from Cody, Kevin Owens, and maybe a few creative people who designed the idea. But when you have a situation where not many people outside know about it, you can keep it quiet and it came off great.”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque wrote the following about the angle:

“We are aware of the incident outside of the arena last night between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. The matter will be dealt with internally.”